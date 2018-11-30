THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams have activated cornerback Aqib Talib from injured reserve and he is expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

"He's really gotten himself ready to go faster than we anticipated when you just look at the history of this injury," coach Sean McVay said after practice Friday.

Talib was placed on injured reserve after undergoing ankle surgery after a Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Rams designated Talib to return from injured reserve at the start of the week, and he participated in his first practice Wednesday.

"I think I was thinking about it too much the other day," Talib said Friday. "Today was probably the best it felt."

McVay said it was yet to be determined how many snaps Talib would play Sunday.

Talib's return comes with the Rams (10-1) on the brink of clinching a second consecutive division title. A victory over the Lions, or a Seattle Seahawks loss to the San Francisco 49ers, would lock up the NFC West and a playoff spot.

The Rams acquired Talib in an offseason trade with the Denver Broncos in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Teammates voted Talib a captain before the start of the season. In three games, he recorded 2 pass deflections and a forced fumble.

"This was somebody that we always knew with the importance that he adds to our team and to our secondary and to our defense," McVay said. "It's a big boost to our team."