Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday, is expected to play against the New York Jets, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fournette was hurt in the season opener against the New York Giants.

With Fournette absent the past two games, the Jaguars have rushed for a combined 191 yards against the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

Fournette practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant in Friday's light workout.