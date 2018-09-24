We're cruising into Week 4, and you may feel like you have a good sense of what your fantasy football team is -- or will become. If you drafted Patrick Mahomes or walked into Todd Gurley II with the first pick in the draft, your fortunes may be plentiful. Others might find themselves in a rut, unable to capture that first win through three weeks.

But fear not, as it is a long season and much can change in a hurry. The Browns sealed their first win in 635 days last Thursday, unlocking glorious Bud Light refrigerators along the way. Patience pays off, so if you're feeling down on your luck after a sloppy start to your fantasy season, you've come to the right place. Play Fantasy Basketball For Free An eventful summer in the NBA will make for an exciting 2018-19 fantasy hoops season. Create or join an ESPN Fantasy Basketball league today! Sign up for free!

If there's a silver lining to stumbling out of the gates, it's that you likely have higher priority in the waiver-wire order (some might view that as much more a consolation than a silver lining).

Act now, act wisely, and let's get that fantasy fortune turned around.

Note: players must be available in more than 50 percent of leagues on ESPN.com to be eligible for this column.

Top Week 4 waiver-wire options

Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (23.0 percent)

We thought there was breakout potential for a young Bengals wide receiver this season, though that focus was on 2017 first-rounder John Ross. Not so fast, as the third-year player Boyd has been on fire during the past two weeks, hauling in six catches and a touchdown in consecutive games. He's talented enough and operates within an efficient enough passing offense to be added in leagues of any size.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons (40.4 percent)

Hello, Mr. Ridley! The Falcons' first round-pick has exploded over the past two weeks, hauling in 11 catches and four touchdowns, three of which came in Week 3. He's a wildly talented player who is cementing a role in a -- when operating efficiently -- high-octane offense. He looks like a dynamic complement to Julio Jones and has too much upside to ignore. Editor's Picks Week 3 fantasy football winners and losers The Saints-Falcons overtime game was filled with huge fantasy-point totals, including by Drew Brees, Calvin Ridley and Matt Ryan.

How to evaluate Ridley after his 3-TD game Calvin Ridley shined like a star. Eric Karabell provides his takeaways on the week's top fantasy football storylines. 1 Related

John Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens (47.7 percent)

*Taps mic* ... It's time for Brown to graduate from this list. He's appeared on it in each edition this season, as he has already found a decided role in the Ravens' offense. He's now up to 23 targets through three games, an encouraging workload that is boosted by his upside (he's averaging 18.5 yards per catch this season). He's an add in leagues of all sizes.

Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens (38.6 percent)

What has made Allen so effective during the first three weeks of the season is that he keeps finding the end zone, as he has scored in three straight games. He won't score every Sunday, of course, but his defined role near the goal line (he has just 32 yards on 16 carries, so those goal-line carries have really counted) and passing game involvement (13 catches) put him on the flex radar.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns (6.8 percent)

Sensational. That's how Mayfield played in Week 3 after taking over for Tyrod Taylor, completing 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards (8.7 yards per attempt) and catching a two-point conversion for good measure. It's way too soon to say what/how much of it is repeatable right away, but Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft for a reason: insane accuracy, a talented arm, mobility and much more. A starter in your lineup right away? Nope. But a worthwhile backup quarterback for those who aren't rolling out an obviously elite option each week.

Running backs to eye because of injuries

Chris Ivory, RB, Buffalo Bills (5.1 percent)

With LeSean McCoy out in Week 3, Ivory totaled 126 yards on 23 touches. If McCoy sits again, Ivory can be a flex option.

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (3.7 percent)

With Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles out in Week 3, Smallwood picked up 10 rushes (including a touchdown). Should Ajayi or Sproles return in Week 4, it's hard to project Smallwood into your lineup.

Week 4 streaming options

Ryan Tannehill sports some promising upside in Week 4, when the Miami Dolphins face the New England Patriots. Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Miami Dolphins (7.8 percent)

Tannehill is coming off of a razor-sharp Week 3 and has completed more than 70 percent of his passes this season. Next up is a Patriots pass defense that has yielded seven touchdown passes already this season and is among the 10 worst teams in passing allowed yards per game.

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (28.6 percent)

Yes, Dalton had a forgettable Week 3, but this is about projecting forward. In Week 4, he faces a Falcons secondary that has allowed back-to-back 300-yard passers. Injuries have impacted Atlanta's defensive reliability. Dalton has at least two touchdown passes in every game this season.

Antonio Callaway, WR, Cleveland Browns (16.5 percent)

Callaway projects to play a significant role in the Browns' passing game now that Josh Gordon is a Patriot, as he totaled 10 targets in Week 3. While he caught just four passes for 20 yards, there's an abundance of talent and opportunity to make this forward-thinking waiver claim.

Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (33.4 percent)

This is getting fun. Williams had an injury-riddled rookie season that prevented his talent from shining through. His sophomore campaign is off to a much more fruitful start, as he has three touchdowns in three games and has established his role in a potentially dominant passing attack. He has the size and speed to win vertically. While not a starter in 10-team leagues, he's an upside add who could eventually crack the top 30 of our receivers rankings on a weekly basis.

Benjamin Watson, TE, New Orleans Saints (29.2 percent)

It's hard to find consistency at the tight end spot, and while Watson isn't amongst his team's top red zone weapons, he has seen 15 total targets through three games. New Orleans has been one of the best passing offenses in the league this season, and Watson has potential top-15 weekly tight end value.

Ryan Grant, WR, Indianapolis Colts (12.1 percent)

Part of the early-season waiver task is identifying players whose role or production could increase down the road. Grant has already been useful for Indy in 2018. He has a game with eight catches and another with a touchdown, but the opportunity for this to grow seems apparent. Andrew Luck is still navigating his way back from an entire season missed, Indy is ineffective running the ball and, frankly, Grant is just good. A smart add in a 12-team or larger league.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles (1.7 percent)

With injuries amongst their skill players, the Eagles had to turn to other targets in Week 3, with Goedert dominating the middle of the field to reel in seven catches on seven targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. This comes after just one catch in two games, and he is indeed a backup to Zach Ertz. But we saw the Eagles' offense incorporate a trio of tight ends in 2017 that accounted for 110 catches. Goedert is a name to keep an eye on at a very thin position.

Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers (33.8 percent)

It's not often that a team's third receiver merits fantasy consideration, but Allison is a talented player who has at least 60 yards in each game this season. While he won't dominate in terms of volume, he's a deep-league flex option because of his touchdown upside. He has value as a wide receiver handcuff in Green Bay's offense.

Case Keenum, QB, Denver Broncos (17.1 percent)

While Keenum has struggled so far this season, the matchup in Week 4 is what puts him on the radar. The Chiefs are so good on offense that teams have no choice but to throw on them -- only New Orleans has allowed more passing yards and touchdowns (pending the result of Monday Night Football). Expect plenty of throws from Keenum at Arrowhead on Monday night.