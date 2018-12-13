TNF injury outlooks: Latest update on Melvin Gordon, Tyreek Hill

In recent weeks the Thursday injury report has been relatively light, particularly when it comes to fantasy relevant players. That is not the case this week as several fantasy stars, including at least one on each team who may have helped you reach the fantasy playoffs, come into this game with injury concerns.

For reference, players may be classified on the final injury report of any given week as questionable, doubtful or out. Besides the obvious designation of a player being ruled out, "questionable" indicates a player is uncertain to play while "doubtful" means a player is unlikely to play. Since the NFL did away with the "probable" designation two years ago, players who are expected to play on Sunday (or Monday) are simply removed from the injury report by the reporting deadline (Friday evening for Sunday games, Saturday afternoon for Monday night games).

For the purposes of this injury-related game preview, players will be grouped by position. Below their name, team, injured body part (as listed on the official NFL injury report) and official game status designation the following elements are included: any known relevant details about the injury, the player's involvement in practice that week and any additional notes to provide context around the player's status.

And now, on to the Thursday night preview.

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, left wrist (off pregame injury report)

Additional injury details: Added to injury report this week

Practice report: Full Monday-Wednesday

Notes: Mahomes is included here because he is on the report but fantasy players do not need to worry. A full participant in practice throughout the week, Mahomes is definitely taking the field at home against the Chargers.

Running backs

Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers, knee (Q)

Additional injury details: Added to injury report in Week 12 with left knee soreness; sprained right MCL in Week 12 game; Did not play (DNP) Week 13-14

Practice report: DNP Monday; Limited Tuesday-Wednesday

Notes: Gordon has been out since spraining the MCL in his right knee in Week 12. He has been reportedly making good progress in his recovery all along but only just returned to practice on a limited basis this week. Gordon was upbeat when talking with reporters and he and the team have maintained the decision on whether or not he will play will come down to game time. All the positive steps he has taken so far suggest that he does have a good shot to take the field. One concern, however, is Gordon's football conditioning, given that he has not played in a game in nearly three weeks and has only two limited practices under his belt. Assuming he is active, it would not be surprising for him to share the running back responsibilities as he both tests his knee in a live-game situation and reacclimates to the demands of football. That said, even a partial dose of Gordon is likely a worthwhile one for fantasy players. Be sure to check his status after pregame warm-ups at which time an official decision should be forthcoming.

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, neck/concussion (out)

Additional injury details: Injured in Week 14

Practice report: DNP Monday-Wednesday

Notes: Ekeler suffered a stinger in last week's game and entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms on Monday. The combination of the two injuries will sideline Ekeler this week.

Spencer Ware, Kansas City Chiefs, shoulder/hamstring (D)

Additional injury details: Injured shoulder and hamstring in Week 14

Practice report: DNP Monday-Wednesday

Notes: The doubtful tag should tell fantasy players to stay away. Ware was impressive in battling through not one but two injuries last Sunday but with this being a short week, he may not have enough recovery time to play.

Wide receivers

Tyreek Hill injured his heel in Week 14 and is questionable to play against the Chargers. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, heel/wrist (Q)

Additional injury details: Injured in Week 14

Practice report: DNP Monday; Limited Tuesday-Wednesday

Notes: Hill exited the game after sustaining a heel injury and was deemed questionable to return, but ultimately he was able to make it back. Despite appearing to be in some discomfort on the sidelines at times, Hill remained productive posting 139 yards on eight receptions. He credited the athletic training staff with wrapping his foot effectively so he could continue, but acknowledged the pain was significant. Nonetheless, he managed two practices this week and coach Andy Reid expressed optimism that Hill would be able to go Thursday night. Even at less than 100 percent health, Hill has shown he can still be a threat. Fantasy players should be sure to check the pregame inactives but it appears Hill will be among those on the field to face the Chargers tonight.

Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs, foot (out)

Additional injury details: Injured in Week 9

Practice report: Limited Wednesday-Thursday; DNP Friday

Notes: There was never any real suggestion that Watkins would return on this short week after missing the past three games with his foot injury. At least he has already been ruled out leaving one less decision for fantasy players.