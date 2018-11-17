Fantasy fallout: Can Fournette, Davis, Trubisky keep this up?

Week 10 was a big one for the top of the 2017 NFL draft class.

We saw a resurgent performance from No. 4 pick Leonard Fournette in his return from injury. We saw a possible breakthrough performance from No. 5 pick Corey Davis. And we saw the continuing rapid rise of No. 2 pick Mitchell Trubisky.

But can they keep this up long enough to help your fantasy teams make a playoff run? Here's some insight from ESPN's NFL Nation crew:

The Fantasy Show Embracing the fun spirit of fantasy sports, ESPN Senior Fantasy Analyst Matthew Berry and his unconventional cast of characters aim to make fantasy football players smarter and help them win their leagues. Watch on ESPN+

Fournette: The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't bother easing Fournette back into things.

The bruising running back had 29 touches in his first game back from a lingering hamstring injury -- despite having played in just two halves of football all season before that. He had only 53 rushing yards on 24 carries, but he also caught five passes for 56 yards and scored two touchdowns. More importantly, he gave the Jaguars their identity back.

ESPN Jaguars reporter Michael DiRocco said he expects Fournette to be in the 20-touch range every week from here on out -- because that's the style of team that Jacksonville wants to be.

"And offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett showed last week that -- unless they're getting routed -- he's willing to stick with the run and keep pounding Fournette," DiRocco said.

Losing center Brandon Linder to a season-ending knee injury won't help. But DiRocco wrote Fournette is the one who sets the tone for Jacksonville's offense, and multiple players said just having him back on the field made a huge difference.

Davis: We've been tempted by Davis before, and so far he hasn't delivered on a consistent basis. But ESPN Tennessee Titans reporter Turron Davenport said there are signs of real progress in the wide receiver's rapport with quarterback Marcus Mariota after they hooked up for seven catches, 125 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-10 rout of the New England Patriots.

"I'll take my guy against anyone," Mariota said after the game -- in which he backed up those words by targeting Davis 10 times even though he was being shadowed by cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Davenport said their timing is starting to get more in sync, and Mariota is throwing to spots and trusting Davis to not only get where he needs to be, but outjump whoever is defending him and bring down the ball. Davenport said Davis is also running his routes with more precision and beginning to feel more comfortable in the offense led by first-year coordinator Matt LaFleur, who is moving Davis across the formation to try to produce favorable matchups.

Unfortunately, Davis won't be facing the Patriots again during the regular season. He now has three of his four career TDs against New England, including two in the playoffs last season.

play 3:19 Berry: There are 6 Bears who are fantasy starters Matthew Berry breaks down his six different Bears players, not including Chicago's defense, that he likes as fantasy starters.

Trubisky: Remember when the Chicago Bears quarterback got off to a slow start in September? Well, now he is on pace to set franchise records for single-season passing yards (4,096) and passing touchdowns (33), as Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson wrote. And he is the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns, while running for a fourth in Chicago's third straight victory.

This week's matchup against Minnesota isn't a great one for Trubisky. But in general, Dickerson said, "It sure seems like Trubisky has turned the corner."

"The game looked like it slowed down for him last week," Dickerson said. "That's a big deal because Trubisky used to appear rushed in the pocket, which often led to inaccurate throws or bad decisions on his part."

Obviously new Bears coach Matt Nagy has been a good mentor for the 24-year-old quarterback. Nagy said Trubisky's progress has been gradual, rather than "an overnight thing" -- which is to be expected. Nagy said he is learning more from every defense and every red zone and third-down situation that he sees.

Quick hits

New England Patriots: Rob Gronkowski's fantasy owners could certainly use a late-season resurgence. So could New England after he has missed three of the past four games with ankle and back injuries. Patriots reporter Mike Reiss wrote it would be a surprise if Gronk isn't back after the Week 11 bye, and that the goal behind him missing so much time was to give him extended rest so he could get back to being himself. Quarterback Tom Brady could definitely use his go-to target back after admitting that part of his problem in Week 10 was not spreading the ball around enough.

Minnesota Vikings: Extra rest time seems to have done wonders for Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook after he was dealing with a hamstring injury for much of the season. Cook wasn't even listed on the team's injury report this week and is "full go" according to offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, as Vikings reporter Courtney Cronin wrote.

Arizona Cardinals: This is the David Johnson we've been waiting for, wrote Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss. New offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been using Johnson more in the receiving game and, "It made me feel like it was back to ... two years ago -- the 2016 offense," Johnson said.

Amari Cooper has 11 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in two games since being traded to Dallas. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys: Amari Cooper has made his transition to his new team look effortless, wrote Cowboys reporter Todd Archer. Cooper has 11 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in two games since being traded from the Oakland Raiders -- and he already ranks second on the team this season with 10 receptions that have gone for first downs. Cooper's arrival also seems to have helped Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, who had big performances in a big Sunday night win against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles Speaking of those Eagles and their disappointing home loss to Dallas, they used their newly acquired receiver Golden Tate on only 18 snaps in his debut (he caught just two passes for 19 yards). Eagles reporter Tim McManus wrote that Tate is expected to play more going forward -- and he needs to if the 4-5 Eagles hope to salvage this season.

New Orleans Saints: The Saints don't need nearly the same kind of impact from their newly signed receiver, Brandon Marshall, since they're 8-1 and leading the NFL with 36.7 points per game. But as I wrote this week as ESPN's Saints reporter, the big 6-foot-5, 232-pound target should at least get some red zone looks if he proves he has anything left in the tank (which he insisted he does after finally getting healthy in September). Although the Saints have been rolling on offense, Michael Thomas is the only wide receiver on the team with more than 12 catches this season.

Houston Texans: Like Marshall, Texans running back D'Onta Foreman can probably help you only in the deepest of fantasy leagues. But as Texans reporter Sarah Barshop wrote, Foreman did return to practice Wednesday for the first time since tearing his Achilles last season -- and he is "confident" he will make his way back onto the active roster. If that happens, Barshop wrote he would likely become part of a "three-headed monster" with Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue.

Best of NFL Nation • Best receivers on secret behind big play

• The David Johnson we've been waiting for

• Fournette's return gives Jags identity back

• Inside friendship of Brees and Jenkins

• Stafford's struggles are complicated

• Harbaugh not sweating on hot seat

Los Angeles Chargers: Running back Melvin Gordon continues to flash some of the NFL's best big-play ability, wrote Chargers reporter Eric D. Williams. After a career-long 66-yard touchdown reception in Week 10, Gordon ranks second in the league this season with 17 "explosive plays," behind only Tyreek Hill's 19.

Cleveland Browns: Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and rookie running back Nick Chubb showed why the team looks at them as cornerstones in Sunday's 28-16 win against Atlanta, wrote Browns reporter Pat McManamon. Mayfield threw three touchdown passes and completed his first 13 passes. And Chubb ran for 176 yards, including a franchise-record 92-yard TD run.

San Francisco 49ers: Nick Mullens came back down to earth a little bit in his second career start after his stunning Week 9 debut. But 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner wrote Mullens still showed some toughness and resilience while giving San Francisco a more realistic look at what it has in the second-year undrafted quarterback.

Washington Redskins: On the other end of the career spectrum, running back Adrian Peterson, 33, is still going strong. Not only has he run for 672 yards and four touchdowns in nine games, but as Redskins reporter John Keim wrote, Peterson said he started feeling "all the way healthy" last week and "my body is feeling amazing." Meanwhile, Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is "still dealing with the pain" after having surgery on both of his big toes this offseason. But he is learning how to manage it and feels like he is "starting to come over the curve," as Keim wrote.

New York Giants: Eli Manning also showed he had a little something left in the tank with his game-winning TD drive against the 49ers on Monday night -- which was big considering that his job could have possibly been in jeopardy if he continued to slump, wrote Giants reporter Jordan Raanan. Recently signed Giants receiver Corey Coleman also showed new life with his first catch of the season -- an 11-yarder on third-and-9. Coleman is with his fourth team this season, but his performance on eight offensive snaps and as a kick returner could help expand his role, Raanan wrote.

Detroit Lions: Why is Matthew Stafford struggling? It's complicated and confusing, wrote Lions reporter Michael Rothstein.